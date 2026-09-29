Nolte: Disney Grooming Syndicate Cuts Hundreds of Jobs In Third Layoff of the Year

The news in America isn’t all bad. In its third round of massive layoffs this year, the Disney Grooming Syndicate is currently wiping out hundreds of jobs across many departments.

Tee hee.

In July, Disney had already eliminated hundreds of jobs. Earlier in the year, in April, about 1,000 jobs were eliminated.

Granted, Disney employs over 200,000 people, so we still have a long way to go.

“The layoffs, the third round this year under recently appointed CEO Josh D’Amaro, are primarily in Disney’s human resources and IT departments across corporate and within different divisions, according to a source familiar with the cuts,” reports the far-left Variety.

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In announcing results for the June 2026 quarter, D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston indicated that more job cutbacks were coming. “We remain highly focused on reducing costs across the enterprise to create incremental capacity to invest for growth and are evaluating a variety of levers, including reductions in labor and SG&A,” the latter referring to selling, general and administrative expenses, the execs wrote in the Aug. 5 letter to Disney shareholders. “We are mid-stream in this work and will provide future updates on our progress.”

This is what happens when you alienate Normal People with your lousy product and an obscene grooming campaign aimed at little kids.

Netflix is struggling right now, and you know if Netflix is struggling, things must be even worse for Disney and Disney’s subscriber streaming service, Disney+.

People are moving to YouTube, where the user-made content is more appealing, more universal, less divisive, less gay, and doesn’t prey on the innocence of little kids.

I’m a true crime fan going back before true crime became what it is today. Netflix’s true crime is garbage. It’s almost all filler. The true crime on YouTube produced by everyday people is so superior to Netflix, I can hardly believe it.

The director-general of the BBC just admitted that someone sent him a 50-minute episode of Dr. Who created entirely by AI, and that it was “pretty good.”

Yes, everyday people will soon be creating all kinds of entertainment via AI in the comfort of their homes. Content made by everyday people is already damaging Hollywood as people discover it on YouTube. In five years, we will not consume entertainment in a way that is recognizable in 2026.

Everything is about to change, and do so very quickly.

I also have faith it will change for the better. Sure, there will be a ton of bad actors out there creating garbage. That, however, is the case right now, no?

What AI changes is that it strips the power away from the bad actors to keep the rest of us from producing entertainment.