Michelle Obama, Sharon Stone Guess What Would Happen If Men Got Pregnant: ‘You Could Get an Abortion from a Vending Machine’

Actress Sharon Stone and former First Lady Michelle Obama joked about what would happen in a world where men could conceive children. “You could get an abortion from a vending machine,” the Casino star said.

“If men could get pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine,” Sharon Stone asserted, sparking laughter from Michelle Obama, who chimed in to add, “There would be the birth-Olympics.”

“Men would film themselves going into labor, and honoring their pain, you know? There would be trophies given,” the former First Lady continued, before mimicking a man cheering on another man, exclaiming, “Well done, dude! Bob, you did that without an epidural!”

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Stone then surmised that “maternity leave would be when you got the bonus.”

After that, Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, tried to change the subject, to which the former First Lady reacted by mocking her sibling.

“This is why we don’t get help, you know? They’re [men] like, ‘Well, I’m bored with this conversation. Let’s talk about sports,” she laughed.

Stone then chimed in, sarcastically adding, “Moving on!”

“I didn’t push the sports,” Craig Robinson said, to which Michelle Obama immediately retorted, “Not yet.”

The former First Lady then reached for her coffee, laughing, before proclaiming, “We were just getting started, weren’t we, Sharon?”

Earlier in the conversation, the Basic Instinct star complained, “No one told me, like, this is how you have you period, this is what a tampon — look, they didn’t test tampons on human blood until 2026.”

Companies used saline solution due to it being cheaper, safer, and easier to handle than biological fluids, according to Scientific American.

“We didn’t do medical research on women OB-GYN really until the 2000s,” Stone continued. “And now we don’t want to give women care? OB-GYN care?”

The actress went on to make a bizarre fearmongering claim, announcing, “We want to prosecute women for having a miscarriage! What kind of archaic bullshit is this?”

Notably, there is no instance in which a woman was convicted simply for the medical fact of “having a miscarriage” itself.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.