Watch: Pete Davidson Says He’s Removing Most Tattoos But Keeping His Hillary Clinton One

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is slowly removing most of his many tattoos, but his leg tattoo of Hillary Clinton is one he is proudly keeping.

Davidson made news back in 2017 when he revealed that he added a pretty poor likeness of the two-time losing Democrat candidate for president on the calf of his right leg.

“Wanted to get Hillary Clinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” Davidson wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

It is unclear why he felt getting a tattoo on his leg would somehow be a “Christmas gift” for Hillary, but he confirmed that the tat was real and permanent. And now, even as he is slowly scrubbing some of his other tattoos, he claims to have grown fond of his Hillary ink.

Davidson explained that many of his tattoos were a symptom of his past history of self-harm.

“I used to cut, so some of [the tattoos] covered up the cuts,” he said.

But now, after kicking drugs, and getting to a better state of mental health, he is having many of the tats lasered away.

“One, they were fuckin’ horrible,” he joked about many of the tats. “Two, it was a business decision. I hated coming into the makeup trailer three hours early to spray-paint over horrible fuckin’ tattoos. And third, I was like, ‘I’m not this dude.’ I got these when I was in an immense amount of pain and I was trying to show people my pain.”

Indeed, Davidson has long-confirmed his Hillary Clinton ink isn’t going anywhere.

“She stays. That’s my dog. I love Hillary, man. She’s awesome and a good friend,” he exclaimed.

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