Nolte: ‘Separate But Equal’ — BAFTAs to Put Disabled Man in Separate Room for Telecast

Back in February, during the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), a man with a documented case of Tourette Syndrome shouted the N-word while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

The man was John Davison, a Scottish activist on behalf of Tourette sufferers (he is also one) since the 1980s. He was at the BAFTAs because the movie about his life, I Swear, was nominated for multiple awards and went on to win a few.

The show’s host, Alan Cumming, later came out to explain what had happened.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” he said. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Later he added an apology: “Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Then, as we have all come to expect in a culture that rewards status points for real and pretend victim status, things got stupid over what a guy said who cannot help what he says.

And it wasn’t just the N-word. At one point, he yelled, “Bullshit!”; at another he shouted, “Boring!”

That is Tourette’s.

So what is the leftist entertainment establishment’s solution for a disabled man who is about to show up at Scotland’s BAFTA awards? Yep, you guessed it. He is about to be shunned and hidden away like Boo Radley.

I guess that movie taught them nothing.

But we are talking about the same leftists who are all about aborting and euthanizing the handicapped, so treating this disabled man like a leper should come as no surprise, even though I Swear is up for a record number of awards…

“I Swear has now landed seven BAFTA Scotland nominations, considered the most in the awards’ history,” reports the far-left Variety. And “major considerations had been undertaken to allow Davidson to attend the upcoming ceremony on Nov. 15 in Glasgow.”

“Following those conversations and our wider risk assessment, we have made adjustments to enable John to attend in the way he has suggested to us, which is to watch the ceremony via video link from a separate relaxed space within the venue together with his family and friends,” BAFTA announced.

“Risk assessment.” Man alive, these people. It’s an awards show, you self-important creampuffs; you’re not parachuting into enemy territory to blow up a bridge over the River Kwai.

And I like how everyone pretends it was Davison’s idea. This poor guy has been publicly shamed for months.

Even if it was his idea, decent people would say, No way, pal. You’re part of the show!

This is to be expected. After all, Democrats have approved of “separate but equal” ever since they invented Jim Crow.

This poor guy. He spends 40-plus years trying to educate people about Tourette’s, and now, when he should be standing at the pinnacle of his work, a bunch of intolerant, thin-skinned, wannabe-victims are treating him like he’s to blame because his disease makes them uncomfortable.

This is a disgraceful way to treat a disabled man. Everyone should be ashamed of themselves.