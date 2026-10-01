‘Pampered’ No More — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Back in Solitary Confinement

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to solitary confinement Wednesday barely 24-hours after news reports set out his “pampered” life behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The music mogul went back to solitary in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) after an NBC report claimed he was being cooked special meals, receiving massages and paying fellow inmates to do his chores, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Four men who were allegedly in the same unit as the 56-year-old told NBC the miscreant rapper was living a “pampered” life behind bars, aided and abetted by servile fellow inmates and all paid for out of his own deep pockets.

“This is not some normal s–t you see in jail. This is some rich s–t,” one man said. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

“Multiple sources said he uses contraband cellphones to scroll Instagram and scan nude and sexually explicit photos that an old girlfriend sends him,” continued the NBC report.

“He’s been able to buy from other inmates an antidepressant drug sought out for its mood-boosting effects — Remeron, or “rem-roms” as they are known in prison.”

One man, who claimed to have cooked for Combs, detailed the music mogul’s alleged meals, including pizza, curry chicken and empanadas and love of massages at the end of the day.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs’ trial last year exposed the sordid private life of one of the most influential figures in music. The case featured harrowing testimony about violence, drugs, and sexual performances that witnesses said he referred to as “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

The rapper isn’t the first famous person to receive special treatment behind bars. Harvey Weinstein was held in a private room at the Rikers Island jail in New York, with access to his own phone, bathroom and television, according to The City Reporter.

The massive Fort Dix prison, 60 miles southwest of New York City, houses about 4,000 inmates.

Combs is scheduled to be released from prison on January 24, 2028, according to U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records obtained by ABC News.