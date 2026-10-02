Eminem Fans Threaten Boycott After Kid Rock Reveals Christian Album Collaboration

Eminem fans are threatening to boycott after Kid Rock revealed a Christian album collaboration with the “Real Slim Shady” rapper.

“Eminem is featured on Kid Rock’s new Christian album ‘Halfway 2 Jesus’. I’m so disappointed in Em. He obviously knows better, yet he’d rather collab with this MAGA nut!” one Reddit user declared on Thursday.

The Eminem fan’s Reddit post came two hours after Kid Rock announced his upcoming Christian album, “Halfway 2 Jesus,” which features the “Lose Yourself” rapper on the track list.

Notably, Eminem was featured in Kid Rock’s 1998 rap-rock song, “Fuck Off” — and Kid Rock has been appeared in the music video for Eminem’s 2013 track, “Berzerk.”

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Nonetheless, Eminem fans are now complaining, citing Kid Rock’s support for President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, as many left-wingers are quick to turn on artists who deviate from the status quo — or even appear to associate with someone who does.

“Woooooah, this is a massive disappointment,” another Reddit user complained in the comment section of the original post.

Amusingly, one Eminem fan appeared to suddenly take issue with the “Kim” rapper’s lyrics now that he is allegedly “MAGA adjacent,” writing, “The guy who made a song about fantasizing about murdering his ex wife is MAGA adjacent? Shocking. Absolutely shocking.”

Another fan suggested they would remove Eminem songs after learning of his collaboration with Kid Rock, asserting, “I can live without Em in my playlist.”

“Yup, just removed the last of the Eminem songs from my playlist,” another echoed. “I’m disappointed but not particularly surprised.”

“I’ll never be surprised when a white man is conservative,” another commented, bizarrely implying that Eminem has now changed his political views simply because he is white and associates with someone who has different opinions.

One Reddit user questioned if the collaboration was even real, writing, “That doesn’t sound right given how anti-TRUMP/MAGA Em is,” before asking other Eminem fans if they are “sure” Kid Rock “didn’t just use his name w/ some kind of sample or something.”

“Eminem has made it clear he’ll remain friends with kid rock despite their political differences,” another Reddit user clarified in the comment section of the other user’s post.

As Breitbart News reported, Eminem has long been an outspoken opponent of the president, taking to social media in 2017 to post a cringeworthy video of himself freestyle rapping against Trump.

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The “Till I Collapse” rapper also supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

But Eminem and Kid Rock — who both have strong ties to Detroit, Michigan — appear to have remained friends, despite their political differences.

In October 2024, Kid Rock said in a video, “I love Eminem. We’ve been friends for many years. I don’t agree with his politics, but I do give credit to him and people like Taylor Swift for standing up and not being afraid to be vocal for that which they believe.”

Eminem responded on X, proclaiming, “Here’s one thing @KidRock and I do agree on… GO @Lions !!!!”

“Appreciate you, Bob,” the “Stan” rapper added, referring to Kid Rock’s real name — Robert James Ritchie.