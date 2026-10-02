Video: Adopted Missouri Man Discovers Doobie Brothers Singer Michael McDonald Is His Biological Father

An adopted Missouri man has discovered that Doobie Brothers singer Michael McDonald is his biological father.

Michael Goessling was put up for adoption as an infant after his biological parents were told they were too young to get married when they conceived him at just 14 years old, First Alert 4 reported.

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McDonald, who has remained close friends with Goessling’s birth mother, told the outlet, “We always talked about him. And it always came down to our greatest fear was, how did life treat him?”

“I always carried that guilt with me, but just to know that he was okay, and that he had a good life, and a life certainly that I probably wouldn’t have been able to afford him at that time in my life,” the “Long Train Runnin'” singer added.

McDonald went on to say, “The real rock stars in this story for us, are his adoptive parents.”

When the two men finally met in person, McDonald “put his arms out and just gave me a big ol’ bear hug and told me he loved me. And I told him the same,” Goessling said.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful experience to see Michael and for me to get to meet my son, after all these years thinking about him,” McDonald told First Alert 4.

Delightfully, Goessling is a father of two, which means that McDonald has also learned that he is a grandfather.

“That’s still sinking into me,” the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter said. “What a gift.”

McDonald has two adult children — 38-year-old Dylan and 35-year-old Scarlett — with his wife Amy Holland, whom he married in 1983.

“My daughter-in-law is the daughter-in-law you would hope for as a parents,” the rock vocalist said of Goessling’s wife, adding, “And the kids are two of the greatest kids you’d ever meet. I’m just so proud of them.”