ADL Report Reveals How Antisemitism Is Affecting Jewish and Israeli Creative Artists

Jewish and Israeli artists are the target of an increasing number of boycotts among denizens of the extremist, left-wing entertainment industry, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL has amassed a list of 65 cases of Jewish or Israeli performers being attacked by anti-Israel sources in its latest “State of the Arts” report, The Wrap reports.

The report, entitled, “Dark Stage: Jewish Voices in Entertainment and the Rise of Cultural Boycotts,” reviews the growing resentment towards Jewish performers, producers, and others in the industry are facing thanks to anger over Israel and Gaza.

The report tries to differentiate between political protests and actual discrimination.

“Jewish artists are being canceled, blacklisted and pushed out of American cultural life,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in the report. “We knew the situation was bad, we just didn’t know how bad, and no one had documented it this way before.”

ADL also mapped which venues have canceled shows featuring Jewish performers, citing “security” reasons. Some events have been canceled over direct threats, but others had less legitimate justifications.

The report cites cancellations of performers including musician Mikey Pauker and Israeli musician Raviv Kaner, as well as attackers attempting to cancel comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s shows.

ADL also found that Jewish performers and makers are finding more trouble getting literary representation, are facing an increase in online harassment, and are facing pressure to remove references and content that are explicitly Jewish.

“The ADL is calling on entertainment venues, museums, publishers and other cultural institutions to explicitly address antisemitism in their policies, resist what it considers identity-based pressure campaigns and increase recognition of Jewish artists and cultural heritage,” The Wrap concludes.

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