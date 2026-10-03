CBS producer Chuck Lorre targeted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a recent speech at a charity gala.

The creator of Big Bang Theory was accepting an award for his financial contributions to Project Angel Food in Los Angeles when he made his comments, NewsBusters reported Wednesday.

“The burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of shit in the White House,” he said at the gala last week, to which the crowd responded with cheers. “Okay, I do have the right audience.”

He continued:

I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning, turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump. I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny First Lady like Michelle Obama then somehow be okay with a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband.

He was not finished yet. “And finally, while I’d like to end my little speech with a solemn request for heavenly guidance and patience and love, I will instead close with a small punch-up of the alcoholic’s prayer,” he went on: “God, grant me the serenity to no longer give a shit about all the stupid people in this country. The courage to say Donald Trump is a Russian asset who traded teenagers with Jeffrey Epstein, and the wisdom to end on a cheap laugh. Thank you very much.”

It was not the first time Lorre has targeted Trump. In 2019, he claimed the president might have syphilis, or maybe suffered brain damage when he was born, Breitbart News reported.

“Last October, the 66-year-old penned one especially unhinged message, calling the president ‘a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater,'” the outlet noted at the time. “Lorre also fantasized about ‘a little Old Testament wrath’ being used against him.”

Click here to read more articles about Lorre.