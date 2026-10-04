PHOTOS: Jack Smith Wears Springsteen-Inspired ‘No Kings’ Shirt at Left-Wing ‘Power to the People’ Festival, Dave Grohl Dedicates ‘My Hero’ to Former Special Counsel

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith wore an anti-Trump t-shirt at a music festival Saturday in Maryland and photos of him clad in it were shared online.

The shirt read “Bruce Springsteen & E Street Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour No Kings,” and Just the News reported Sunday that Springsteen, who has long voiced opposition to President Donald Trump and his supporters, was one of the acts at the event called “Power to the People Fest.”

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl dedicated his band’s song “My Hero” to “my new friend Jack,” Jack Smith.

One photo showed Smith with another man wearing a Scottish kilt and a t-shirt that appeared to show a quote from the movie character Indiana Jones who said “Nazis… I hate these guys.”

The news came after Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, per Breitbart News:

Smith has been called to testify about potential abuses of authority and targeting of Republicans during his investigations to try to imprison President Donald Trump during the Biden administration. On Monday Breitbart News reported that Smith’s office bent its own purchasing rules to acquire forensic video software days before indicting Trump in its case against the president over the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, journalist Catherine Herridge reported that information belonging to thousands of Americans who donated to the Republican Party was caught in the Smith investigations.

Herridge said she believes the “big takeaway is that the investigations by Jack Smith, whether it was the special counsel investigation or these precursor investigations, were much broader and more sweeping than I think most Americans realize.”

She then referred to a recent headline, stating “about 5,000 Americans who made political donations to the Republican Party, and these are small donations, you know. Five dollars, ten dollars, even one dollar. Their financial information was gathered as part of the Jack Smith investigation. So addresses names, phone numbers, bank account numbers, and routing numbers. And as I believe it was Senator Lee said, this is a direct violation of the Fourth Amendment. So, in his view it was an unlawful search and seizure of just average Americans and their rights to donate to a political party.”

It is important to note that Democrat donors and anti-Israel groups have reportedly funded the No Kings protests, with one of those backers being leftwing billionaire George Soros.

Leftist celebrities also participated in or promoted those protests across the nation, Breitbart News reported in March.