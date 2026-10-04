Zach Bryan Wears ‘Free Palestine … Appeal to Heaven’ Shirt During Concert at Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium

Country singer Zach Bryan was clad in a “Free Palestine… Appeal to Heaven” t-shirt during his Friday night concert at Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium, four weeks after rapper Macklemore was barred from opening for Ed Sheeran there after making anti-Israel comments.

The “Something in the Orange” musician was playing the first of two gigs at the venue.

The fashion-as-politics wardrobe choice wasn’t a solo act, either: Some band members also wore matching shirts, seemingly in solidarity, according to video footage TMZ published.

The full text on Bryan’s shirt read “Free Palestine” and “An appeal to heaven” with a pine tree logo. Some members of Bryan’s band wore shirts with similar messages.

According to a 2024 Associated Press article CBS News noted, “An appeal to heaven” is a phrase dating back to the Revolutionary War and was on the official maritime flag of Massachusetts until 1971.

The phrase reportedly came from the belief that God would deliver the colonists from tyranny.

As yet, Bryan has not revealed why he wore the attire or where he stands on the sensitive conflict.

Macklemore was dumped from musician Ed Sheeran’s “Loop” tour after spouting “Free Palestine” last month during a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as Breitbart News reported.

The “Thrift Shop” rapper was scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro with Sheeran, but New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who also owns the stadium, called the English singer to tell him Macklemore would not be allowed to perform on site.