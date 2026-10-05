Mike Myers Flaunts ‘FIGHT FASCISM’ Shirt at NYC Concert Introduced by AOC and Bernie Sanders

Canadian Mike Myers basked in smug self-regard Saturday night as he attended a live music concert in New York City while wearing a ‘FIGHT FASCISM’ shirt and sharing images of the same on social media.

The Austin Powers star took to Instagram as the platform to tell the world of his political beliefs.

In one photo, Myers posed alongside Brooklyn-based band TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe while wearing a black shirt with “FIGHT FASCISM” emblazoned across the front.

Other shots showed the actor enjoying the concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens the day before and posing in front of the stage.

He also gave shoutouts to Beach House and The Strokes, but not everyone was impressed by his efforts.

Myers noted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders made a surprise appearance to introduce The Strokes, before ending his post with the hashtags “#voteinnovember” and “#fightfascism.”

The Democrats addressed the crowd with Sanders urging attendees to vote in November midterm elections while addressing economic inequality, racism, health care, and authoritarianism from a hard-left perspective.

This is not the first time Myers has gone public with political exhortations.

Last year he publicly protested in favor of Canada during a Saturday Night Live appearance, saying it was sparked by a comment from Elon Musk, as Breitbart News reported.

He wore a “Canada is not for Sale” T-shirt in response for President Donald Trump’s call to make it the 51st state.

“What happened came from my ankles and from my brain and from my heart, and it was not about me — it was about my country,” he said. “I wanted to send a message home to say that I’m with you, you know.”

Myers said Canadians, who were seen booing the U.S. National Anthem at hockey games, have a lot of “hurt feelings.”