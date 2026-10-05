Video: ‘Spider Man’ Star Mark Ruffalo Screams ‘Hands Off Our F**king Vote’ or ‘I’m Gonna Hulk Out’ at Hysterical Midterm Event

Mark Ruffalo attacked President Donald Trump and screamed “hands off our fucking vote” or “I’m gonna Hulk out” at a raucous midterm elections event on Sunday night. “You won’t like me when I’m angry,” the Disney movie star declared.

“This is a big, big deal, this election. There’s a lot hanging in the balance,” Ruffalo began during a “Hands Off Our Vote” event in New York City on Sunday night.

“And we all know that we’re gonna kick their asses. But we all know their gonna steal it. They’re gonna do everything in their power. And it isn’t going to be over the night we all win,” the Avengers actor continued.

“It’s going to take all of us after that, staying together, remaining hopeful, remaining strong,” Ruffalo added while delivering his remarks at the rally, which also featured anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro as a speaker.

Ruffalo went on to disseminate “low-information-voter” rhetoric and fearmongering, proclaiming, “We heard a lot about Trump and what the Republicans have threatened to do to suppress and disrupt the vote of this election.”

“We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming: Elon,” the Kids Are All Right star continued. “That’s the cybersecurity of these elections.”

“And while I’m not an expert, I’ve been talking to experts,” he added. “And the one thing I’ve heard repeatedly is that there is a vulnerability of the votes when they’re transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states.”

In order to “protect the votes from domestic or foreign interference,” Ruffalo suggested that rally attendees join the organization, Free Speech for People, which he claimed will challenge election officials “to verify the vote totals from every machine as they are aggregated at the county and state.”

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The Spotlight actor then turned his attention to President Trump, rambling, “We gotta get this dumbass, fool ass, tired ass, lame ass, duck ass out of office. We got to make him a lame duck! We have to stop his policies now!”

“Another two years of this, and who knows what he’ll be doing! He’s calling to throw Democrats out of the country! And he means it! The guy means everything he says,” Ruffalo further fearmongered, shouting at the podium.

“I know we’re all tired, we are so tired, but we can’t give up now,” he continued, before screaming, “They’re going to try and stop us from taking our country back, and we’re not going to let ’em! Trump, we’re not letting you! Hands off our fucking vote!”

“I’m gonna Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry,” Ruffalo added.

Near the end of his tirade, Ruffalo asserted, “They’re going to do everything they can to keep us in our homes. They’re going to do everything they can to make us feel small. They’re going to do everything they can to make us feel lost, to make it feel inevitable.”

“It’s not inevitable!” the Foxcatcher actor yelled. “We are inevitable!”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.