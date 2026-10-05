Watch: Chris Rock Compares Wokeness to Salem Witch Trials

Actor-comedian Chris Rock continues to blast wokeness, and is now accusing left-wing scolds of running a Salem Witch Trials-like campaign with their cancel culture attacks.

Rock has been taking shots at wokeness for a while, of course. He targeted the woke culture in his 2023 special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage . But in a recent interview on The Dailypodcast, Rock got explicit about woke culture and what it is doing to our country.

“The problem with wokeness is we’re in the Old Testament right now,” he said. “And the Old Testament has no forgiveness. The Old Testament didn’t work. So they had to write a remix called the New Testament.”

When asked if he felt there was anything “redeeming” that has come out of the last decade of woke leftism, he was not upbeat and noted that when things are “institutionalized” they often go badly.

“The Salem witch hunts. I’m sure the first three witches they caught were actually fucking witches,” Rock said. “But then you open up a witch office and now you’ve got to start lying. Now you’ve gotta fucking make s-hit up because you’ve got overhead. You’ve got to justify the witch hunters fucking pensions and shit.”

Still, he noted that advocating for forgiveness doesn’t mean you can’t joke around or criticize people. It “doesn’t mean condoning abusive behavior. You can reprimand your friends,” he said, noting that reprimanding friends is “also part of friendship.”

“If you’re only friends with your friends when they’re good, they’re not your friends,” he explained.

On the other hand, he also claimed that he was glad that cancel culture started around 2014 because people who may not have had a voice previously were given more attention.

Rock recently raised eyebrows during his press tour for his new film, Misty, when he said that Trump was right that the news media is filled with lies and fake news.

“I’m not a fan,” Rock said of Trump last week. “But it’s weird when somebody gets one thing right, and the one thing almost clears them of all their other sins. The news is fake. He got that right.”

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