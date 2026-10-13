Brooklyn Toyshop Owners Refute Kelly Clarkson’s Claim of ‘Pretty Woman’ Treatment, Say Her Fans Now Harassing Them

The owners of Art of Play, a chic Brooklyn toyshop, have strongly refuted singer Kelly Clarkson’s claim that she received poor treatment when visiting the store.

The controversy began on Saturday when Kelly Clarkson claimed she was made to feel like Julia Roberts in the classic 1990s rom-com Pretty Woman upon her visit to the store.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in ‘Pretty Woman.’ For sure, check it out.”

Fans of Clarkson immediately came to her support and began spamming the Brooklyn toyshop, bombarding their social media pages with negative comments and poor reviews. In an Instagram statement on Sunday, the shop strongly refuted Clarkson’s claim, adding that she wanted to purchase a one-of-a-kind, permanent wall fixture that was not for sale.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the owners explained. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

The owners further claimed that millions of Clarkson’s fans have been harassing them since her post went viral.

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity,” the statement added.

“Thanks to all our friends for their support and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama,” the statement concluded. “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”