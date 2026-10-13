Nolte: DC Official Podcast Host Wishes HBO’s ‘Lantern’ Critics Dead

Coy Jandreau, one of the co-hosts of the official DC podcast, DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast, also co-hosts a separate podcast called The Reel Rejects, and it was here that Jandreau wished Green Lantern critics/fans dead.

So, the whole brouhaha started with the finale of HBO’s Lanterns, where the Green Lantern everyone knows and loves — Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) — is abruptly killed off because Hollywood now operates on Planet Woketard where straight, white, masculine, and beloved heroes must be sidelined to make way for (pick one) homosexuals, obnoxious girlbosses, or people of color racial minorities.

In this case, it was a black guy.

From what I could pick up from surfing around the web, Lantern fans are furious, not only over the killing off of Jordan, but in how it was mishandled and all the woketard stuff that followed.

Can I just stop here for a sec…?

I don’t wish anyone dead, but for the love of all that is holy, why would anyone who loves Green Lantern, or anything from the past, or good storytelling, or the hero’s journey, or characters who make sense, subject themselves to anything that has come out of Hollywood since about 2013?

Why would a sane Green Lantern fan watch a 2026 Green Lantern show produced by HBO?

You know going into it they are going to shit all over everything you love about Green Lantern, and this makes you an idiot for watching it in the first place, so I don’t feel a bit sorry for you. Further, hate-watching is still watching, which means you are only encouraging more of this garbage by boosting the ratings. You’re literally rewarding people who hate you, who get off on insulting you, who cannot wait to get their hands on a franchise you love just so they can destroy it. Y’all are stupid, are part of the problem, and got what you deserved.

Okay, maybe that’s going a bit too far. No one deserves having death wished upon them, which is what Jandreau did…

“They can choke on their own tongues, dude,” Jandreau said. “They’re not worth living, and we’re overpopulated… So, I don’t know. These people are cannon fodder and that’s what they want to be,” he continued.

Earlier he had said: “They choke when they drink water. Stupid people. These are embarrassments to carbon, man. There’s a lot of people that just shouldn’t… be.”

Jandreau said he muted replies on social media because he didn’t like the feeling that he would let a person die…

“I don’t miss the feeling of doubting whether or not I’d save someone’s life [if] they were drowning,” he said, “because knowing this many people are dumb, I think about it sometimes and I’m like, ‘Would I let someone die because they’re probably an idiot? Maybe.’”

When will “the fans” understand that this is the hate and contempt those put in charge of your beloved franchises have for you?

Whether it’s Disney and Star Wars or Warner Brothers and James Gunn and DC, they hate you, and they hate what made these franchises popular, and they exist only to destroy these franchises and shove that destruction in your face.

It seems impossible to me that anyone cannot know that by now, so why are you tuning into Lanterns?

Morons.