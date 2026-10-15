Watch: NY GOP Gov. Candidate Blakeman Tells Harry Styles to Welcome Gangbanger Shot by ICE to Tour with Him

Republican candidate for New York Governor Bruce Blakeman suggested that Harry Styles invite the illegal migrant gangbanger shot by ICE agents along on his concert tour after the British pop star ranted about the migrant on social media.

“I think Harry Styles should put that guy on his tour bus and tour around the country with this guy, who is a convicted criminal,” Blakeman joked on Fox News Tuesday “He is alleged to have gang activity, he’s alleged to be involved in drug dealing poison to our children. This is who he wants in our communities?”

The GOP candidate was referring to the case of Dominican national Oscar Belgal, who was grazed in the neck by ICE agents after the migrant tried to use his car to run them down when they confronted him in the Bronx.

The migrant, whose name was initially reported as Oscar Bergal, entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and has a long history of criminal arrests and convictions. But leftists have come to his support because he had a child in his car as he was fired upon when he used the vehicle to run down ICE agents.

The pop singer, though, spoke up for the criminal migrant.

“I just want us to take a moment to think about Oscar Belgal tonight,” Styles said from the stage at Madison Square Garden. “The people who don’t look like you and aren’t born where you’re from, they deserve respect, and love, and dignity, and justice.”

Blakeman, though, blasted Styles.

“This is who he sticks up for, rather than federal agents who just want to do their job?” the Republican said.

The dangerous migrant found support in the courts, as well, when U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, an Obama judicial nominee, ruled that the Department of Homeland Security could not deport the criminal while his petition challenging his detention is pending.

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