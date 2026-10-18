Joni Mitchell says she became a U.S. citizen so she could vote in the 2026 midterm elections — something the legendary singer previously wished she could do during a public anti-Trump tirade.

Mitchell regaled fans with an Instagram post on Tuesday showing that she had been sworn in as an American citizen, telling fans it was “a journey that began 62 years ago.”

But on Thursday, the famed singer-songwriter added that she became a citizen now, after all these years, so she could vote.

“I became a citizen so I could vote. I didn’t give up my Canadian citizenship, and I never will,” she wrote, according to Variety.

But in her next line Mitchell perhaps gave a big hint about what she hopes to do with that right to vote, by adding, “I’m a proud Canerican like Neil Young.”

Indeed, her past comments would tend to assure fans that she will likely use her new right to vote to work toward defeating Republicans and Donald Trump and vote against American interests.

For instance, back in 2022, during her Joni Jam event at the Hollywood Bowl, Mitchell screeched “Fuck Donald Trump,” then added, “I wish I could vote… I’m a Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants.”

Now, however, she is no longer unable to vote.

Her citation of Neil Young is also telling. Young has long been a rabid leftist who opposes Donald Trump and Republicans.

In January, for instance, Young demanded that Americans “rise up” to fight Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he claims is “destroying America,” despite that ICE is not in any way affect the lives of most Americans.

“Wake up people! Today The USA is a disaster,” the Canadian citizen wrote at the time.

He also attempted to strike a blow against Trump by gifting his music catalog to Greenland, making his public declaration in response to Trump’s pressure on Greenland to work with his administration as it seeks to secure the vital geo-political asset from threats – now and in the future.

In fact, Young is so filled with hate for Republicans and Trump that he once posted about his desire to see Trump assassinated.

Despite Young’s claim to want peaceful resistance, last May he suggested that Trump should be assassinated by adding the line “86/47” in his overheated blog.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston