Carrot Top Thanks Well-Wishers for Support After Hospitalization

(UPI) — Comedian Carrot Top is thanking well-wishers for their support after his recent hospitalization and set his performance return date for Monday at the Luxor in Las Vegas.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” the 61-year-old celebrity, whose real name is Scott Thompson, wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know. While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

People.com cited police and court records as saying the comic was hospitalized in critical condition following a suicide attempt Sept. 18 at his home.