Chris Pratt co-Stars with Pope Leo in Vatican Documentary About St. Peter’s Tomb

Hollywood A-list actor Chris Pratt has joined Pope Leo XIV as co-star in a documentary that trawls the history, religious passion and archaeological discoveries enveloping the tomb of St. Peter at the Vatican.

Titled Pétros ení: Alla scoperta delle origini (Pétros ení: Discovering the Origins), the documentary launched at the Rome Film Festival on Friday ahead of its international rollout — marks the 400th anniversary, on Nov. 18, of the consecration of St. Peter’s.

The first audience gave a warm round of applause to Pope Leo XIV, who is currently receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican News reports.

Watch below as the first official trailer heralds the Pétros Ení documentary:

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Produced by AF Films in collaboration with Vatican Media and the Fabric of St Peter, to mark the 400th anniversary of the consecration of St Peter’s Basilica on 18 November 1626, the documentary is directed by Paula Ortiz, written by Andrea Tornielli, narrated by American Pratt and features an appearance by fellow American Pope Leo.

Variety notes the production boats footage rarely seen by the general public as it “explores how Peter’s burial place became a center of devotion for early Christians and, eventually, the foundation for the first great basilica built under Emperor Constantine,” as the synopsis puts it.

The words “Pétros Ení,” in the title, refer to a Greek inscription than means “Peter is here” found near the apostle’s burial grounds.

Pratt, who is best known to audiences for starring in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, guides viewers on a journey beneath the basilica to discover the history and archaeology of one of Christianity’s most important sites, the Variety report sets out.

“The journey culminates with the special participation of Pope Leo XIV, who appears in the film’s final scenes to reflect on Peter and the meaning of his tomb beneath the Basilica,” the synopsis says, per the report.

“It was an incredible honor to collaborate with Pope Leo and the Vatican on this project,” Pratt said in a statement. “The story of St. Peter is foundational to the Christian faith, and I am deeply grateful for the trust and access I was given to bring his legacy to the screen.”

The high-profile doc is scheduled to start its international theatrical rollout in February 2027 during the opening weeks of Lent, the Christian season of prayer, reflection and preparation for Easter.