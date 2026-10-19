Amazon’s Transgender ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Star Hunter Schafer Celebrates Genital Surgery: ‘I Love It So Much

Transgender actor, Hunter Schafer, star of Amazon MGM Studios’s upcoming sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099, is celebrating his “bottom” genital surgery and proclaiming he “loves it so much.”

The 27-year-old actor, who’s promoting his $160 million mini series, began his male-to-female transition in his teens and had so-called “gender affirming” surgery on his genitals, Shafer said in an interview with Elle.

“I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much,” the Euphoria star said.

Hunter went on to say how “badass” the surgery has been, and added, “Like I said, for a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and badass about it.”

After the invasive surgery, Hunter noted that the way to recovery and healing was to slow down, explaining that “I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing.”

Hunter waded into politics last year when his new U.S. passport listed him as a male and not a female thanks to President Donald Trump changing Joe Biden’s gender marker rules.

The actor noted that he never changed his birth certificate, so the passport officials must have cross checked his passport info against his birth records sparking the change from “female” to “male” on the new document. The change shocked him and made him fear for other trans people in the U.S. who would be similarly affected.

“It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, however it does make life a little harder,” Hunter said at the time. He added that the incident had him “thinking about other trans women who this might also be happening to, or other trans people, the list only gets longer as far as the intricacies that come along with the difficulty that this brings into real life shit.”

“And fuck this administration,” the actor spat out.

Schafer also rejects being called a “transsexual actress.” The Euphoria star only wants to be called an “actress” without any other appellation attached.

“I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” Hunter said.

And success has come, indeed. In July, Amazon’s Prime Video released set photos for its Ridley Scott-produced action miniseries Blade Runner 2099, in which Hunter was featured.

Schafer will play a character named Cora, the second most important character in the upcoming series. The character is described as a human who is posing as a replicant and has done so for so long that she has lost her humanity.

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