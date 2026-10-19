Nolte: Disney Cancels Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Oh, no, Taika Waititi, the guy who turned The Mighty Thor into an apron-wearing, Nancy-boy, cucktard just lost his Star Wars movie.

I’m confused.

Based on the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s decades-long history of feminizing everything and making what it doesn’t feminize into something gay, how does Taika Waititi’s worldview not perfectly comport with Disney?

“I hate to break this to you, but we’re going to actually put it on ice, and we’re working on a different thing together,” Waititi revealed during a recent interview. “Well, there’s your answer,” Waititi added. “I don’t even know how to dress it up or make it even vague.” “It’s very iced. I’ve got about four other movies I’m trying to do. Ice ages do come to an end… Who knows?”

This Star Wars movie, the one known throughout the galaxy as the Star Wars: The Movie No One Wants, was first announced in 2020, and to much fanfare. At the time, the guy whose name sounds like a Hawaiian drink was riding high off the success of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Jojo Rabbit (2019).

Well, it’s all been downhill since. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) made some money ($761 million worldwide), but nowhere near what was expected. And so, instead of extending the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Love and Thunder signaled the long, slow, and painful descent in quality and box office for Marvel that continues to this day. Waititi went woke, adding feminist and gay storylines to Thor, and making a big (tired and unfunny) joke about emasculating Thor.

Waititi released Next Goal Wins in 2023. It bombed with just $18.6 million in total box office receipts. Later this month comes Klara and the Sun, which is already receiving dreadful reviews.

The problem with Waititi is that his style of relentlessly irreverent humor mixed with a smug odor of above-it-all ironic distance doesn’t wear well. Waititi’s approach to Thor: Ragnarok felt fresh and new. For a one-off, it worked. A repeat, especially one that cucks our hero to appease the Woke Gods, wore the audience out. The first time with Ragnarok, we felt like we were in on the joke. The second time, with Love and Thunder, it felt like the joke was on us for being invested in the character and his world.

Waititi decided to treat us as suckers for feeling that way, and the results were abysmal.