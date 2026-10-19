Nolte: Elon Musk Flew a Car While Alex Gibney’s ‘Musk’ Bombed at Box Office

On Friday, Elon Musk unveiled something no one believed was possible outside of a Hollywood movie: an actual flying car — the Roadster. Yes, a car that flies, y’all. It actually flies. Oh, and it also goes from zero to 60 miles per hour in under a second. And then there’s the Roadster’s true miracle of miracles: a cup holder engineered to hold a Big Gulp.

I might have made up that last one.

While Elon Musk runs around building electric cars and electric semi-trucks that drive themselves, while he’s firing off rocketship after rocketship and catching them when they land, while he’s out launching satellites, saving stranded astronauts, and offering affordable and reliable internet … a four-hour hit-piece disguised as a documentary found itself humiliated at the box office.

Alex Gibney’s Musk earned a paltry $307,000 despite debuting on 468 screens after opening last weekend on four screens. That’s a per-screen average of $649.

By comparison, the Melania Trump documentary, Melania, opened on a whopping 1,778 screens and still earned $4,027 per screen.

Tee hee.

The comparison to a guy who flew a car and the guy who directed a four-hour flop flinging poo at the guy who flew a car and did so only because the guy who flew a car supports Republicans does not require paragraph after paragraph laying out the irony.

Still, it is worth repeating that the only reason Gibney targeted Musk for political assassination is Musk’s right-of-center politics and his association with President Donald Trump.

All things being equal, if Musk is a Democrat, Gibney instead produces a four-hour love letter.

Elon Musk is a world-shaker and Gibney’s blistering him because he doesn’t vote in the “approved” ways.

But no one was interested in watching the blistering, not even leftists who hate Musk.

You can’t blame the reviews. Musk earned a whopping 97 percent fresh at Rotten Tomatoes.

Peter Travers: “Doc legend Alex Gibney takes four hours to give the dark prince of tech billionaires the ass-kicking he deserves. It’s so worth it.”

Saturday Evening Post: “The film’s closing shot…has the final, cautionary word: Any time you give one person too much control over too much of your life, that life is increasingly going to be enslaved to their singular, not necessarily benevolent, vision.”

San Jose Mercury News: “Gibney does a facile job of putting all the jigsaw puzzle pieces together to create a frightening portrait of a cocky businessman he views as running amok, a guy with an excess of everything, including global power.”

RogerEbert.com: “The new interviews with people who know Musk well provide significant context, with especially valuable contributions from tech expert Kara Swisher, columnist Cory Doctorow, and WIRED editor Katie Drummond. Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power adds heart-wrenching details about the impact of the DOGE shutdown of USAID.”

You get the idea…

You also know that with a “D” after his name instead of a “MAGA,” the whole leftist universe is pulled inside out.

The left can only destroy. That’s all they got.