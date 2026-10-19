Rosie O’Donnell Spews Another Conspiracy-Soaked Screed About Midterm Elections Being Rigged

Rosie O’Donnell spewed another conspiracy-soaked screed about the upcoming midterm elections being rigged to her millions of followers on the Chinese social media platform TikTok.

“When this is over — hopefully on November 4th when people show up en masse and they cannot rig the election or use Elon Musk’s satellites to alter the election because the turnout will be so large — hopefully then we will be able to see a tremendous decline in the MAGA cult,” O’Donnell said in a video posted to TikTok.

The actress and wannabe expat then fantasized about leftists having to “welcome” fleeing Trump supporters back to “the reality of the United States.”

“And we will have to be welcoming to them back into the reality of the United States of America and what we stand for, because, boy, it’s not MAGA and what they’re about,” she said.

O’Donnell went on to attack President Donald Trump, declaring, “And it’s definitely not Mango Mussolini, who seems to be getting worse every day with his dementia.”

“The man is a myriad of problems, in every way, psychologically, physically, and morally,” she added.

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O’Donnell then segued into taking a jab at Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson, daydreaming, “I’ll be thrilled to see Mike Johnson have to go away and go back to being a farmer.”

“And then he can think about all the bills that he passed in the House, you know, devastating to farmers across the country,” the Sleepless in Seattle actress continued.

“What they’ve done to America is incalculable, the damage, you know?” she added. “It’s time for clarity, it’s time for courage, and it’s time for cutting out the malignant parts that have infected our country, and that starts with this administration.”

This is not the first time O’Donnell — who is known for disseminating a constant barrage of TikTok posts ranting about President Trump and other conservatives — spewed a fearmongering conspiracy theory about the midterm elections.

In June, the O’Donnell said she believes President Donald Trump will use an “assassination attempt or terrorist bombing” to cancel this year’s midterm elections.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.