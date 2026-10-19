Woke Again: Transgender Male Model Alex Consani Walks Runway at Victoria’s Secret Show

Transgender model Alex Consani, a male, is back on the Victoria’s Secret runway, hitting the lingerie brand’s 2026 fashion show catwalk clad in a powder pink bra and panties on Sunday.

Consani strutted his stuff along the glossy runway at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, where he was joined by fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio, according to a report by Harper’s Bazaar.

Watch Below:

“@victoriassecret dayyyyyy,” Consani wrote in a Sunday Instagram caption, sharing a carousel of photos and videos from the event.

This is not the first time Consani hit the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk.

Last year, the transgender male model was spotted wearing angel wings and a silky red bra, as well as lacy black lingerie, on the brand’s catwalk.

“Every time I step out with you guys it feels surreal!” Consani exclaimed at the time. “Couldn’t ask for a fantasy any more fab! Love to every single person that made this happen!”

The trans model also shared a photo of his “tuck kit” — a product designed for biological men posing as women, so they can better “tuck” their genitals underneath their clothing to help create the illusion of a flat silhouette in the intimate region.

Consani, who first became popular on the Chinese social media platform TikTok, made his debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2024. He also walked the runway for Tom Ford in 2021 after signing a contract with IMG Models in 2019.

The male transgender model, a former Harper’s Bazaar cover star, also became the first transgender nominee to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London.

Contestants for the award include those who are considered to have “dominated the industry” along with having made a “global impact” within the last twelve months.