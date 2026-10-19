Wynonna Judd Says Fans Don’t Care ‘What Your Political View Is’ After Kacey Musgraves’ ‘F**k’ Christopher Columbus Tirade

Country star Wynonna Judd spoke to the trend of singers pushing their politics from the stage after being asked about radical left-wing singer Kacey Musgraves’ anti-Christopher Columbus rant on stage. Judd says singers have a right to make their feelings known. However, Judd added a very big “but” to that statement.

The question of entertainers pushing their politics on audiences after left-wing Musgraves raised eyebrows once again last week after she attacked Christopher Columbus at a concert in Dallas held on Columbus Day — or the so-called “Indigenous People’s Day,” as liberals now call it.

“Obviously fuck Columbus,” the “High Horse” singer screeched from the stage, adding, “Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like, for real. What a loser. Christopher Columbus, we hate you!”

While Judd asserted that artists have a right to their opinions, she went on to insist that a concert is maybe not the best place to disgorge such divisive hatred.

“When I go on stage, I’m keenly aware that people spend money on the ticket. And I never hear from my fans, ‘Hey, would you come out and sing ‘Grandpa’ and tell me what your political view is?” Judd told Fox News’ OutKick.

Judd added that fans just want to hear some great music and be entertained for a while when they attend a concert.

“My job is to be an entertaining person,” she explained. “My job is to show my gift and to let it trickle out into the audience and for them to connect with me and for them to go home feeling better than they did when they got there.”

She also said she feels her music is non-partisan.

“I’ve performed for seven presidents, Congress, the Senate. I’ll go anywhere and sing to anybody. I don’t care about all that and people just don’t understand that,” Judd said. “Music is for everybody, that’s what’s so great.”

Musgraves, though, clearly feels the opposite way. She routinely burdens her audiences with her radical, left-wing politics.

In July, for instance, Musgraves accused the State of Texas of being some sort of Christian nationalist state and claimed that officials are “forcing” the Bible on kids and “indoctrinating” them after the state passed new education rules to include the Bible in school lessons.

As far back as 2020, Musgraves blathered that voting for Donald Trump is an “act of violence.”

The Grammy-winner also led concerts across the country with attacks on the Second Amendment with a nod toward gun banning and confiscation. In another case, Musgraves took to her Twitter account to attack Republicans after the 2019 shooting in Odessa, Texas.

In August, though, Musgraves faced a boycott for her blind support of illegal migrants.

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