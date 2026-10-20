Actress Christina Ricci Defends French Rioters: They’re ‘Protesting the State of the World’

The Addams Family and Casper star Christina Ricci defended French rioters by stating that they are merely “protesting the state of the world.”

“Stop calling what’s happening in France ‘protests.’ These are rioting MOBS,” one Threads user declared, to which Ricci replied, “Yes and those ‘rioting mobs’ are protesting the state of the world.”

Another Threads user shared video footage and photos of rioters destroying storefronts, writing, “Paris… Celine, Burberry, Dior, Louis Vuitton. Seeing these stores attacked is honestly sad.”

“Regardless of how people feel about luxury brands, why destroy property? What did the stores do? There has to be a better way to express frustration than resorting to destruction. It’s just sad to see,” the Threads user added.

The Yellowjackets star responded to that Threads user as well, pontificating, “Capitalism doesn’t need your grief.”

As Breitbart News reported, riots in France sparked unprecedented levels of looting in major cities and arson attacks on government buildings, with over 1,200 people arrested as a result of what was supposed to be protests against the cost of living and educational funding on Saturday.

Footage widely shared on social media Sunday showed Paris littered with debris, shards of broken glass, and the charred remains of vehicles and bicycles following a night of rioting the previous day.

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Another video shows the historic Limoges City Hall — completed in 1883 — partially collapsing while engulfed in flames after an arson attack on Saturday.

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A known far-left extremist on the French government’s terror watchlist was arrested after the destruction of Limoges City Hall, as claims mount of a communist “terror training camp” operating in the countryside near the besieged city.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” Vice President JD Vance said.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” Vance added. “And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

One video shows a couple appearing to have accepted riots as the new norm, casually sipping on wine and smoking cigarettes on an outdoor patio while the city burns behind them.

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Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.