Video: ‘Friday Night Lights’ Stars Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton Back James Talarico for Texas Senator

Several stars of the former hit television series Friday Night Lights have backed James Talarico for Senator in Texas as the midterms loom.

Former stars of the series – including Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, and Adrianne Palicki – appeared in an ad that aired over the weekend, per Deadline.

Repurposing the fictional Dillon High School football team’s battle cry of “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” from NBC’s hit 2005-2011 drama series starring Britton and Kyle Chandler, the spot kicks off Talarico’s Lone Star state tour heading towards Election Day on November 3. Along with the FNL crew in attendance, don’t blink at the 0:56 mark or you may miss Kacey Musgraves giving the candidate a front-row greeting.

The race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton has slowly narrowed into toss-up territory, with polls putting either candidate neck-and-neck or just slightly head within the margin of error.

“A survey from InsiderAdvantage released on Thursday shows Paxton with a slim lead on Democrat Texas State Rep. Talarico, 49 percent to 48 percent,” Breitbart News reported last week. “Polling released on Tuesday from Quantus Insights shows Paxton and Talarico neck and neck in the most expensive contest of the 2026 midterm cycle, with the attorney general snagging a narrow lead, 47.2 percent to 46.7 percent.”

“Quantus Insights said Paxton’s narrow lead is owed to what Breitbart News reported in August — Talarico already maxed out support among Democrats in the state. Tuesday’s poll results showed an advantage among independent voters for Talarico, a 15-point edge of 52 percent to 37 percent,” it added.