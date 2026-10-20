Report: Jay-Z Picks Himself for Super Bowl LXI Halftime in Los Angeles

The NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by rap mogul Jay-Z, who has curated one of the world’s most-watched music event since 2019. Since then, many have wondered when Jay-Z would pick Jay-Z to be the big show’s headline act. According to reports, that time is now.

Insiders are reporting that Jay-Z has decided he will be the big show’s headliner when the game takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027, Puck is reporting.

Jay-Z has been picking the headliners and planning the NFL’s Half Time Show through his Roc Nation entertainment company and earlier reports for the 2027 show had him considering acts including the cross dresing Harry Styles, pop tart Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber. But if Puck has it right, the rapper has decided to turn his back on those acts and that he will be the one to take the spotlight.

If the rumors are true, 2027 will mark the first time Jay-Z will perform during the Super Bowl.

Of note, though, Jay-Z has not put out any new music since 2017, when his 13th studio album, 4:44, went double-platinum.

The rapper did, however, just close out his 2026 concert tour, so he is still performing. Indeed, in July his two shows at Yankee Stadium came off before sellout crowds netting $42 million in ticket sales. He even earned a $12 million paycheck for a sold-out show in Paris in September.

The NFL turned to Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company to produce its half time show in 2019 on the tail of several years of anti-American protests by players and accusations that the league was “racist.” The partnership was renewed in 2024 to remain in effect through 2029.

Roc Nation’s efforts have not been without controversy. Jay-Z’s choice of the anti-American Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny last year sparked some heay blowback and Bad Bunny didn’t help matters much when he announced he would not perform his show in English. Bunny’s hatred for the United States sparked a rival half time show sponsored by conservative activist group TPUSA that earned millions of viewers. And after the game, TV ratings service Nielsen reported that the NFL lost 39 percent of its audience during Bad Bunny’s half time performance.

Super Bowl Sunday is February 14, 2027 (Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day weekend) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on Disney-owned networks ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on the ESPN app and Disney+

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston