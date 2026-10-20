Video: Christina Applegate Says She was Misdiagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Christina Applegate revealed Tuesday she was previously misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), the neurological and autoimmune disorder.

ABC News reports the 54-year-old went public with the news in a new episode of the MS-focused podcast, “MeSsY,” which she co-hosts with actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, who has been public about her own battle with MS.

“This may come as great news, but to me, it comes as like, very like I’m back at square one,” Applegate said. “But it’s hard to say … [my doctor] came into my room and she said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS. Congratulations.'”

Breitbart News reported the actress, known for hits like Anchorman and Married With Children, was diagnosed back in 2021 and went public with her news then but now things have changed for the better leaving her both confused – and angry.

WATCH: Christina Applegate says she was wrongfully diagnosed with MS

As recently as March, in an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, she addressed her struggles with the condition, saying she had not yet accepted her diagnosis and added, “This is a lifelong disease with no cure. Period.”

On the podcast, Applegate revealed she still has “every symptom of someone with MS” and said the shocking news of her misdiagnosis has left her with more questions than answers.

The two-part episode, co-hosted by Jamie Sigler, ends a recent break she took to process the information.

An investigation into what is causing her debilitating symptoms – which she experiences daily – will begin next week.

MS is “an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and the body,” according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The cause of the malady is unknown, although scientists believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors contribute.

Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with women being two to three times more likely to be diagnosed.