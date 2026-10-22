Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Calls for Elon Musk to ‘Die’

Singer Stella Parton — who is best known for being the younger sister of country legend and 10-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton — called for Elon Musk to “die” and be eaten by “worms,” claiming the SpaceX CEO is trying to “rig” the midterm elections.

“To think people like Elon Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them,” Stella Parton — who lost her sister to cancer in August — declared in a Wednesday Facebook post.

The ghoulish remark was part of a larger tirade in which the 77-year-old she claimed her ballot was switched to a Republican candidate while she was voting early in the midterm elections last week.

“In Tennessee last week at the Hermitage Library where I voted, I had to go back three times and correct my vote because it kept defaulting to Marsha Blackburn,” she ranted on social media.

“I would never vote for her for anything,” Stella Parton, a vocal Democrat, continued. “I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines. Do it anyway. Don’t let them rig this election.”

In a follow-up post, she bemoaned, “And we have people asking why we’re so angry. I’m more frightened and frustrated than angry.”

“This is so sad and heartbreaking but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country,” Stella Parton further complained.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, however, said that, among roughly 400,000 ballots cast so far in the November midterms, it has only received one complaint like this, according to a report by WSMV.

The state also said that voters can verify their choices and correct any errors before casting their ballots — noting that they have several opportunities to do so, such as the initial selection screen, a final review screen, and the paper ballot or paper record generated by the system.

“Tennessee’s voting systems are designed with multiple safeguards to help ensure that ballots are recorded consistent with voter intent,” Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins told the Tennessean.

The Secretary of State’s Office encouraged any voter who believes they have come across a problem to immediately alert their poll official — before casting their ballot — so that the issue can be corrected.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.