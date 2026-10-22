Robert De Niro Fear Mongers About ‘Would-Be-King’ Trump Rigging Midterms: ‘No F**king Way’

Actor Robert De Niro is again on the attack against President Donald Trump, this time pushing the conspiracy theory that the president and the Supreme Court are trying to take away Americans’ right to vote.

De Niro is featured in a video for the far-left activist group Hands Off Our Vote, which has been fearmongering over the Trump administration’s effort to root out and end fraud in American’s elections.

In the video, the spittle-specked actor blares “no fucking way” will he allow Trump take away the vote of Americans

“Voting is a constitutional right, but you have to see that this administration and the Supreme Court aren’t paying any attention to our constitutional rights,” the Good Fellas actor screeches in the video.

“Voting should be easy. You decide who you like and cast your ballot. Simple, right?” he says.

The actor then attacked Trump directly.

“For example, if you want to elect politicians to prop up a would-be king who gets us into a disastrous war and corruptly profits from it, you can find them,” he exclaimed.

“Or, if you prefer candidates who won’t cut your healthcare and won’t protect pedophiles, there are great choices there, too,” he said without offering any proof at all of his blather.

He went on to insist that people need to vote to address his fantastic scenario.

“You get to decide. That’s your right. That’s your superpower. But there’s a catch,” he said, adding, “There are some powerful people who want to take away that power.”

“This is Robert De Niro, and I’ve got a message for them: no fucking way,” the profane actor exclaimed.

He went on to admit that he and the group he represents is employing lawfare and violent protests to thwart the will of the 77,303,568 million voters who voted to put Donald Trump in the White House.

“We’re fighting them in the courts and standing up to them in the streets,” he says in the video.

The group appears to have evolved out off the “Hands Off” protests from last year, is funded by partisan, left-wing groups including Greepeace the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Government Employees, Planned Parenthood, the Democratic Socialists of America, 50501 Movement, and a list of other extremist groups.

He concluded insisting, “if you’re as furious as I am at all these thugs who are messing with our votes, find out what more you can do.”

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