Tennessee Responds After Dolly Parton’s Sister Claims Her Ballot Switched to a Republican Candidate

Tennessee has responded after Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella Parton, a vocal Democrat, claimed her ballot was switched to a Republican candidate while she was voting early in the midterm elections last week.

“In Tennessee last week at the Hermitage Library where I voted, I had to go back three times and correct my vote because it kept defaulting to Marsha Blackburn,” Stella Parton claimed in a Wednesday Facebook post.

“I would never vote for her for anything,” the singer — who is best known for being the younger sister of country legend and 10-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton — continued.

“I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines. Do it anyway. Don’t let them rig this election,” Stella Parton added.

In a follow-up post, the 77-year-old bemoaned, “And we have people asking why we’re so angry. I’m more frightened and frustrated than angry.”

“This is so sad and heartbreaking but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country,” she further complained.

Stella Parton — who lost her sister to cancer in August — then turned ghoulish, calling for the death of Elon Musk.

“To think people like Elon Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl. May they all die and worms eat them,” she declared.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said among roughly 400,000 ballots cast so far in the November midterms, it has only received one complaint like this, according to a report by WSMV.

Tennessee has also reminded voters that they can verify their selections and correct any errors before casting their ballots.

The state noted that voting systems offer several opportunities for voters to verify their decision, such as the initial selection screen, a final review screen, and the paper ballot or paper record generated by the system.

“Tennessee’s voting systems are designed with multiple safeguards to help ensure that ballots are recorded consistent with voter intent,” Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins told the Tennessean.

The Secretary of State’s Office encouraged voters to immediately alert their poll official — before casting their ballot — if they believe there is a problem.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.