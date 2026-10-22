Video: Hillary Clinton Lectures Matthew McConaughey for His ‘Unfortunate’ Call for Voters to Back Independent Candidates

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton scolded actor Matthew McConaughey for telling his fans and followers to abandon America’s two party political system and support Independent candidates running for office.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that somebody who’s such a great actor with such a reach would be two weeks before a midterm that is aimed at stopping Trump’s corruption, impunity and extreme damage to the country would suggest that any independent candidate is really a better choice,” Clinton said to Kara Swisher.

“Right now, we have a broad range of Democrats running, and Democrats are representing, I think, every kind of American in these elections,” Clinton continued. “And we know, I mean, it’s just a fact. We know that if we don’t vote for Democrats to defeat Republicans, then Trump will have two more unchecked years to do whatever he wants to our country.”

Earlier this week, McConaughey told his millions of followers that Independents exist not as spoiler candidates but as alternatives to the two party system.

“They’ve been telling us for years that an independent vote is a wasted vote,” McConaughey said. “Well, a great question for our time is: ‘How’s that unwasted vote been working out for you?’”

“Independents belong in the fight. Not as a protest, not as a spoiler, but as a real and potential winner on the ballot and considered seriously by us,” he added. “Independent does not mean you’re middle of the road. Independent is the original road. Before there was ever a Republican or Democrat, there was an American.”

The Academy Award-winner said, “Before there was ever a Republican or a Democrat, there was an American. Our birth certificate is not the Declaration of Compromise; it’s the Declaration of Independence,” citing recent polling data.