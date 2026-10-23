Danny DeVito, Barbra Streisand Among Hollywood Celebrities Pouring Cash into Radical Democrat Candidates in Michigan

A list of Hollywood celebrities and other well-known figures are pouring money into the coffers of radical Democrat socialists running for office in Michigan, including Barbra Streisand, Danny DeVito, rapper Macklemore, and Susan Sarandon.

Streisand, for instance, has donated $2,000 each to Michigan Democratic U.S. House candidates Christina Hines and William Lawrence, according to federal campaign finance records, the Detroit News reported.

Danny DeVito cut a check for $3,500 and sent it off to socialist Muslim Democrat candidate for Senate, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

DeVito was not the only one to donate to El-Sayed. The socialist Muslim candidate for Senate also earned the support of rapper Macklemore, who donated $7,000 to El-Sayed’s campaign. In addition, actor Matthew Lillard donated $1,000, as did author Judy Blume, and actress Susan Sarandon gave $1,050.

Other notable leftists include Edsel Ford II, great-grandson of Henry Ford and former Ford Motor Co. board member, who doled out $10,000 to two Democrat House candidates, and Carter Oosterhouse, the host of HGTV’s Trading Spaces, who donated to Democrat House candidate Callie Barr.

The paper also found several who donated to Republicans in Michigan, including Former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci ($3,000 to Republican Bill Huizenga), car racing powerhouse Roger Penske ($7,000 to Republican Michael Bouchard), Orlando Magic chairman Daniel DeVos ($21,400 to four GOP candidates), WWE wrestling co-founder and current U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon ($28,000 to the four Mich. Republican House candidates), Cincinnati Reds owner Bob Castellini ($10,000 to GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers), and Ross Perot ($3,500 to Bouchard).

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