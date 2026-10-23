Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain Wants Trump ‘Put in Jail’

Nicko McBrain, long-time drummer for heavy metal icons Iron Maiden, likes to play golf – just not 18 holes with U.S. President Donald Trump, a fellow Florida resident he claims “should be put in jail.”

In an interview with the London Daily Telegraph, he revealed a friend “who’s a massive Republican” asked, “‘Oh, do you want to come and play golf with us? With the president,’” said McBrain. “And I said, ‘You fucking what?’… and I just said, ‘No.’ No mate.”

The British-born entertainer went on to highlight his distaste for the man in the White House, saying, “I’m not politically inclined, although I must be because I have my thoughts about him. I’m not amused by the narcissism, and all this kerfuffle about the Epstein files and whatnot, and especially the debauched war that he’s put on Iran.”

McBrain, key Iron Maiden member through 42 years of stardom, then turned on U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth saying he is “going to be put in prison.”

“My last word on Trump and his bunch of cronies is, they should be put in jail,” the 74-year-old he concluded.

McBrain’s autobiography Hello Boys and Girls! hit book store shelves Thursday.

Variety notes the band announced earlier this month it will begin the third and final leg of its 50th-anniversary “Run for Your Lives” tour, beginning in April and concluding in May.

They will close this leg with two festival headlining performances at Sonic Temple and Boardwalk Rock.

In April, Iron Maiden was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026, the outlet notes.