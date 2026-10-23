Nolte: Disney AI Patent Could Kill Jobs of Theme Park Character Actors

The Disney Grooming Syndicate has filed for an AI patent that could kill the job of every character actor in its theme parks.

“Disney has quietly filed two patents to develop AI-powered characters that could make interacting with their park’s animatronics feel realer than ever,” reports the New York Post. “Disney Enterprises was recently granted a patent for an AI-powered machine built for ‘interaction communication’ that uses input from a user to form bonds between the robot and the guest.”

“Why do I see somewhere down the road Disney ends up firing majority of the cast members who work at the parks in support of having AI garbage to work the rides, work the food stands and of course the play the characters that roam around the park,” one Disney fan acutely commented.

This is the future. Of course, it’s the future.

Do people live under a rock?

Have you tried AI?

Have you chatted with AI online?

Have you called Starlink’s customer service line and discovered, as I have, that AI is more helpful and efficient at getting to the point and solving the problem than any human customer service representative you’ve ever dealt with?

Disney obviously and wisely sees a future where a robot Mickey Mouse, Pinocchio, Snow White, Cinderella, and Ariel can roam the park and offer guests a meaningful exchange without all the human problems that come with hiring actors to do the same. No lunch breaks, no sick days, no one saying something they shouldn’t, no lawsuits, no human resources complaints, no salaries, no payroll taxes, no paying for health insurance…

And as far as all these Disney fans complaining about how much they will hate it…? Trust me, they will be won over at first contact because 1) AI is amazing and 2) what does it matter if Mickey Mouse is a robot or someone in a costume?

People are a pain in the ass. Employees are a pain in the ass. Hell, I’m a pain in the ass. You’d have to be crazy not to replace us with robots.

The half-million dollars (or whatever it costs) Disney will spend per robot will pay for itself in a few years, with none of the headaches that come with a bunch of neurotic, entitled, wannabe actors.

Every single one of these studios joining the anti-AI jihad is lying. The benefits of AI, especially when it comes to human liabilities and overall cost savings, are too stark to not embrace.

Outside of Hollywood, any corporation that does not embrace AI will be committing suicide because the competitive disadvantages will be glaring.

Y’all need to prepare yourselves. AI will soon be as revolutionary and disruptive as the automobile, as television, and as the internet, and we mere mortals cannot even begin to conceive of its wonders.