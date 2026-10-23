Nolte: YouTube Has Conquered TV and It’s Not Even Close

If you want to know why Hollywood and Democrats are lobbying so hard and so dishonestly against AI, look no further than the fact that YouTube has completely conquered TV.

Old people like me think of YouTube as this InterWebDotNet site where you watch classic clips of Johnny Carson or George Carlin on your phone or desktop computer. What we must wrap our minds around is the fact that people are not only watching YouTube on their television sets; YouTube has basically conquered TV.

Currently, according to the latest Nielsen study, 15.8 percent of all television viewing was dedicated to YouTube.

That might not sound like much, but second-place Netflix accounted for less than half of that with 7.7 percent.

The deeper you dig, the more interesting it gets…

In August of 2026, cable TV viewing accounted for only 18.9 percent of television time. That is all of cable. That is every channel on cable. Only 18.9 percent, while YouTube alone accounted for nearly as much, at 15.8 percent.

In August of 2026, broadcast TV accounted for 17.5 percent of viewing. That’s all of broadcast TV. That’s every network and local broadcast channel. YouTube alone nearly tied that with its 15.8 percent.

Nielsen also looked at all viewing per studio, which means all viewing across the platforms — cable, broadcast, and streaming… YouTube’s 15.8 percent share still humiliated second-place Disney, which only accounted for 9.3 percent. That means YouTube alone topped — and by a wide margin — Disney+, ABC, the Disney Channel, NatGeo, FX, ESPN, etc. combined.

Using that same metric, YouTube smoked NBCUniversal’s 7.7 percent, Paramount’s 6.8 percent, Fox’s 5.6 percent, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) 5.3 percent.

Now that WBD and Paramount have merged, both add up to just 12.1 percent, which still puts it in second place and way behind YouTube.

So what does this have to do with the leftist jihad against AI…?

Well, just look at what everyday Americans have been able to accomplish without AI. Already, via YouTube, you have people outside the Hollywood system crushing Hollywood. Yes, I know that there is a lot of content produced by Hollywood on YouTube, but let’s get real here… YouTube is mostly about user-generated content, and that’s what is the most popular today.

So, imagine you’re in establishment Hollywood, and you’re watching yourself get trounced by a bunch of unwashed nobodies who have zero access to your money, visual effects, stars, and production values….

And then….

….along comes AI, the great equalizer, the tool that will give every unwashed nobody on the planet equal access to all your visual effects, stars, and production values. In the past, the cost of mounting a TV show or movie is what gave Hollywood its power. Only Hollywood could afford to mount these productions, and Hollywood is a leftist institution.

Well, soon, AI ends that monopoly, and storytellers from all walks of life will 1) not have to go to Hollywood to tell their stories, 2) not have to kiss leftist Hollywood ass to tell their stories, 3) not have to compromise their beliefs to tell their stories, and 4) not have to hide who they are to tell their stories.

Power to the people.