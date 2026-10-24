Actress Eva Longoria Joining Rally for Texas Democrat James Talarico

Actress Eva Longoria of Desperate Housewives fame is set to join radical, left-wing Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico in San Antonio on Saturday, a report says.

Talarico is scheduled to appear at Club 1902 in the first of two events planned for the Alamo City on Saturday, according to the Current.

Longoria had already endorsed Talarico during his “Latinos con Talarico” event last month.

“This election, sometimes people think it’s just about Washington, and it’s not,” Longoria said in a statement announcing her appearance. “It’s about our Texan families, our neighborhoods, our businesses and our schools. And it’s about building a good life right here in Texas. None of that happens if we sit on the sidelines, and none of that happens if we don’t put James into office.”

Longoria, a Corpus Christ native, lived in San Antonio from 2005 to 2011 during her marriage to Spurs star Tony Parker.

The TV actress is a highly partisan activist who most recently accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers of “murdering” U.S. citizens.

In June she jumped to her social media to push the false conspiracy theory that ICE had “raided” an elementary school graduation ceremony.

In 2024, Longoria admitted that she fled the U.S. and moved to Spain because she hated President Trump so much. And during the pandemic, she was a major promoter of the lockdowns and forced vaccinations — and even pleaded for the U.N. to invade the U.S. to enforce pandemic measures.

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