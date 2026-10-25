Watch: Nicki Minaj Helps Trump Stump for Mike Rogers in Packed Detroit Rally

Rap star Nicki Minaj joined President Donald Trump at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday as the president makes his last-minute appeal to voters in Michigan to vote for GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers and to defeat Muslim Democrat Abdul El Sayed.

Ahead of the big rally, Minaj released a statement to the Washington Examiner saying, “This midterm election is the most important of our lifetimes. We need to make sure President Trump has a strong, effective team in Congress for his final two years in office so he can continue delivering transformative programs like Trump Accounts, which I am proud to support.”

Minaj has been a huge supporter of President Trump, and was a chief feature of the roll out of his Trump Accounts savings plan for American kids.

Minaj has appeared on stage with the president several times and in January insisted that she is probably Trump’s number one fan.”

In fact, she insisted that the hate she gets from leftists for supporting Trump steels her will to stand beside the president.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj asserted at the Trump Accounts summit on Wednesday to promote the president’s new $1,000 tax-advantaged investment accounts program.

“The hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all,” the “Super Bass” singer continued, adding, “It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Minaj went on to say, “And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more. We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and the smear campaigns, it’s not going to work.”

Trump has reciprocated that affection and early this year proclaimed that Minaj is the “greatest female rapper in history.”

The “Pink Friday” rapper shared video of her on Air Force One.

She also helped president Trump hype the crowd. “We love Nicki,” President Trump said.

Trump has been warning Michigan voters about the danger to this nation that El Sayed represents.

In his recent post on Truth Social, the president noted that he is going to Michigan to “fight a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

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