Jon Stewart Urges Americans to Vote Against ‘This Reckless S**tshow of an Administration’

Comedian Jon Stewart urged people to vote against “this reckless shitshow of an administrator” in his final plea before the midterm elections next week.

Stewart delivered his remarks on his Weekly Show podcast.

“I’d like to frame it as a, ‘However you’ll vote,’ but I don’t mean that,” he said. “I mean it as, please send a message to this reckless s–tshow of an administration that enough is enough, that we have had it, that it is time for someone to step up and provide, I believe the framers referred to them as checks and balances, on this utterly imperious administration.”

Stewart’s show will air on Wednesday but he shared a clip of his plea to social media on Tuesday.

While Stewart wants to see a Democrat victory this coming midterms, he did previously caution his party against pursuing an impeachment of the current president, fearing it would just become a theatrical showdown with little substance or results.

“We’ve already shown there’s no accountability. What I want to see is a full government effort on rebalancing this economy. This is about triage and the corruption of that family — fucking let them drain us like they think they’re gonna drain us. Wall it off so it doesn’t infect the rest of the economy and spend a total government effort at rebalancing labor vs. capital with real ideas,” Stewart said.

“I don’t want to see a fucking five-act performative play of House hearings. I just don’t want to see it. I don’t want to see everybody having the opportunity to pantomime accountability because you know they’re actually not going to bring it,” he added.

While Stewart welcomed investigations, he ultimately believed that Trump would “run out the clock.”

“You want to do some investigations into some shit, that’s great, but on the triage list of what’s wrong in this country, it is, I’m sorry, sir, you’re gonna have to stay in the waiting room because this guy just got shot and it sounds to me like you just have a sore throat. Do the sh*t that is actually killing people right now,” he said.

“We’ve been in those hearings. If you couldn’t bring accountability to January 6 in two years, what confidence do any of us have that you’re going to be able to untangle Eric and Don’s drone company?” he added.