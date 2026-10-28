Mark Ruffalo Makes Surprise Appearance at Macklemore Palestine Propaganda Concert

Disney’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo made a surprise appearance at Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” concert weeks after the rapper was dropped as an opener from the Ed Sheeran tour for accusing Israel of committing genocide.

Ruffalo appeared in the middle of the show during a stage reset as several video messages from celebrities aired on the screen.

“Keep fighting for a free Palestine and humanity all over the world and amongst the people. There will be no peace until there’s equality,” Mark Ruffalo said. “Lots of love, have a good show. Keep fighting the good fight.”

Julian Casablancas, frontman for the The Strokes, also appeared as well as Broad City star Ilana Glazer.

The concert was held in Dublin, Ireland, and comes weeks after Macklemore ignited controversy when he accused Israel of committing genocide during his performance as an opener for Ed Sheeran’s tour.

“To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, is in no way a criticism of you,” he said.

During his concert in Dublin, Macklemore reflected on the controversy.

“Six weeks ago, it was two words. Two words is all that it took. Two words that are rooted in love and liberation,” he said. “Not against anybody, not divisive. Not a call for hatred. But a call to recognize our shared humanity. Free Palestine. I said, free Palestine! The same thing that I want for all of us, freedom, dignity, the right to exist without fear. Being able to raise our children in the homes that we grew up in, not having to prove our humanity to the rest of the world.”

“And yet,” he continued, “those two words are so threatening to some people. They would rather silence those two words than confront what they actually mean. Because freedom that requires another person’s oppression is not freedom at all. And while the world debates those words, we see the videos, we see the footage, we see parents pulling their children out of the rubble,” he continued.

The “Free Palestine” tour will carry on in London and Paris this week.