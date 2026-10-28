Michael Douglas Tells British Audience ‘I’m Hoping for a Massacre’ for Trump in Midterms

Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas is dreaming of nothing less than an electoral “massacre” for President Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

“I’m hoping for a massacre, and we’ll see… overwhelming Democratic votes across the board,” the Wall Street and Basic Instinct actor said in an interview with the BBC’s Today program on Wednesday as part of his UK tour to promote his autobiography One Helluva Ride.

“The president has exhausted his promises and repetitions, and we’re seeing areas, especially in the Midwest, that haven’t been Democratic in years,” he said. “Obviously, Congress is going to change and I think – it wasn’t thought possible until recently – that the Senate will too.”

The longtime Democrat donor and supporter was known to be a big backer of President Joe Biden – even when the evidence showed the stumbling octogenarian was less than equipped for the job at hand.

Now he unleashes the same dubious political judgement to forecast the Democrats will reactivate investigations into allegations of corruption and cronyism against Trump and his political allies – all of which are strenuously denied – as Congress control would begin the process by Democrats to issue subpoenas for this claimed information.

“They’ve got a pretty good plan as to what they want to do, and it doesn’t mean indicting the president immediately. I think they hear the people talk, and they’re going to work on these issues of affordability, if there is this dramatic change,” the Hollywood elite member said.

“Then, I think they’re going to start handpicking the people around Trump, the people that made a lot of money… there’s a lot of corruption issues, and they’re going to start to one-by-one pick them off.”