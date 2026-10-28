Netflix Star Ms. Rachel Accuses Children’s Soccer League of ‘Racism’ After Police Called on Black Player’s Parents

Hamas propaganda-pushing Youtube and Netflix star Ms. Rachel, famous for making children’s content, is calling a Florida youth soccer league racist after a black parent claimed that officials benched her three-year-old son because he was “too good at soccer.”

The parents of little Nevada have gone viral with their claim that their son was benched and that he was later “kicked out” of the sports park “because he’s too good at soccer.”

Ms. Rachel immediately jumped onto the side of the parents and took to her social media to call the youth league “racist” for attacking a “black kid.”

She railed against the league and wrote, “The police were called on a 3 ear old Black boy because he’s too good at soccer. He was kicked out of the league.”

“The cops showed up at the game,” she continued. “I don’t care much about sports but the World Cup ad all the famous soccer players need to show up for this amazing 3 year old and shower him with love and awesome experiences!!!”

However, more details about the incident seem to show that the parents of the three-year-old boy got belligerent and combative when their son was benched to allow another player to get his chance on the field. And police bodycam footage shows that the parents were asked to leave for being disruptive and the boy was not kicked out for being “too good at soccer.”

Nevada’s mom is also seen in bodycam video alleging that the league kicked her son out of the park because he’s “too good at soccer.”

“They’re mad at my son because he actually plays soccer. They’re literally kicking him out of this place because he’s good at soccer,” she is seen telling a police officer. “First, they said he’s not passing, but nobody’s catching the ball when he’s passing.”

But an official of the league also accused the boy of being aggressive with other kids and pushing them, according to the New York Post.

“The kid is good. He’s great. Really good,” a youth coach is seen telling a police officer in a bodycam video “He’s very advanced compared to the other ones, so he’s scoring a lot of goals. But he’s pushing the kids … So, I try to tell him, don’t push; we want to play without pushing, right?”

The police department added that no one was arrested and that as it stands now, the matter between the league and the parents is a civil matter, not a criminal case.

In a statement, league officials said, “The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us. We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved.”

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