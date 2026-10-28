Video: Jimmy Kimmel Encourages Liberals to Heckle Trump Speeches After One Yelled ‘Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat Ass!’

Left-wing late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel hit Disney’s ABC airwaves Tuesday night to encourage liberals to continue to crash rallies shouting “Shove that ballroom up your fat ass” at President Donald Trump.

“Wouldn’t it be a shame if people started yelling that everywhere he goes? ‘Shove that ballroom up your fat ass!'” the left-wing TV host snarked during Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, citing a heckler at the president’s recent rally in Mississippi.

While security quickly removed the heckler from the event, Kimmel expressed his desire to see it happen again and again.

“You know what would be even worse? If people started printing it on shirts,” Kimmel continued, before unveiling a red t-shirt with white all-caps words displaying the phrase.

“Please, please don’t do this at his next rally tomorrow in Ohio or the next one in South Carolina,” the late-night host sarcastically added. “Please! It’s beneath us.”

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As Breitbart News reported, the Supreme Court delivered a win to President Trump, ruling 5-4 in August that construction on the $400 million White House ballroom can continue.

“We are grateful for the Decision of the United States Supreme Court,” the president said in a social media post at the time.

“The Military/Ballroom Complex being built on the hallowed grounds of the White House, which is so vital for National Security, will be THE GREATEST OF ITS KIND!” Trump continued.

“It is something that Presidents have wanted for 150 years, and that the Military has been seeking for the last 100 years,” the president added. “Their wish will soon be fulfilled! Construction is under budget and ahead of schedule. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”