Watch: ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Claims Trump Is ‘So Jealous of Obama’

Far-left ABC’s The View host Joy Behar claims President Donald Trump is “jealous” of former President Barack Obama.

Behar, 84, made her evidence-free proclamation on the Tuesday broadcast of the Disney daytime talk show as her panel mates clucked in approval.

“He’s so jealous of Obama. He’ll never be cool. He’ll never be trim unless he goes on Ozempic, like yesterday,” Behar bellowed.

“He’ll never sing Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green. And he’ll never be a better comedian. Obama is like a 9 o’clock act where the house is full and Trump is like 2 in the morning when nobody’s there except 3 drunks from New Jersey,” the hate-filled leftist railed.

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It is strange that Behar would try to attack the president using Ozempic as a cudgel since she has been on the drug herself. Earlier this year she admitted using the GLP-1 drug in a desperate attempt to lose weight.

The TV talker even told her fellow panelists that taking the drug induced a side effect that made her lose her taste for seafood.

Tuesday’s show was not the first time Behar claimed Trump is jealous of Obama.

After the White House called the aged comedienne an “irrelevant loser” suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in June, Behar retaliated with her claim that Trump is jealous of Obama.

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