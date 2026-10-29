Kathy Griffin Admits Losing Sleep ‘Because of Fascism’ in Midterm Election Rant

Comedian Kathy Griffin claims that if the Democrats don’t win the midterm elections, then the U.S. will become a “fully fascist nation,” and that she cannot sleep “because of fascism.”

In her latest podcast episode, the disgraced comedian insisted that the Democrats need to win in 2026 or the United States will be finished.

Griffin attacked those who are not speaking out about politics because, “This really is it. This is the big one that decides whether we are fully a fascist country or we, uh, are not.”

“It’s essential that we win not only the House of Representatives, which most pundits think there’s a good chance the Democrats will win.”

She added that “we’re really screwed” if the Democrats don’t win.

WATCH:

Later in the video, Griffin admitted that she is so mentally distressed that she can’t sleep because of “fascism.”

“Can any of you guys not sleep because of fascism? Me, too. I’m I’m obsessed with it,” she exclaimed.

“I have a flop sweat. I I do. I’m just being honest. I’m having a little bit of an in-person um live anxiety attack. And when I get those, I just flop sweat,” she said abut what the election is doing to her.

If you want to subject yourself to the video, you can watch it here:

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