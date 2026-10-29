Midterms: George Clooney Headlines Star-Studded Last Minute Fundraiser for Progressive Groups

George Clooney is headlining a last-minute effort to raise funds for a pair of far-left, progressive political organizations in the final days of the 2026 midterm elections cycle.

Clooney, who has never been too shy to push his far-left politics, is helping to sponsor a table reading of a political comedy play entitled, Smear, written by Marvel super hero film actor Clark Gregg.

The performance, to be held in New York City on November 1, will also include transgender actor Laverne Cox, as well as Adam Scott, Glenn Flesler, Betty Gilpin, and Shane Paul McGhie. The cast will read Clark’s play about a North Carolina midterms race that could determine which party comes to power in D.C.

Ticket sales will go to benefit two left-wing non-profits The States Project and The States Forum, both of which seek to push left-wing candidates and Democrat Party policies. Both groups were founded by former Democrat New York State Senator Daniel Squadron, who was a senate aide to Dem. Sen. Chuck Schumer before that. Squadron launched his non-profits with Adam Pritzker, a member of the Democrat Governor of Illinois’ JB Pritzker’s family, and Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University.

“Something they talk about in the play, which is weird, is that there was this guy (Yuri) Besmanov, who was this KGB guy who defected 25 years ago, 40 years ago, and he said, ‘We’re not trying to take over your country. We’re just going to spread disinformation until no one knows what’s true, and then they’ll all hate each other,” Gregg told Deadline. “Then you throw in AI that ramps that up to light speed, and the darkness has a whole bunch of terrifying tools now.”

“State legislatures hold tremendous power over the most important issues in our country and our democracy itself,” Squadron, said. “When it comes to the integrity of our elections, making ends meet, individual rights and more, the decisions that impact Americans’ lives for the next few years all depend on ideas coming from states.”

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