Nicki Minaj Calls New York Gov. Kathy Hochul an ‘Evil Woman’: ‘She Will Not Escape God’s Wrath’

Rapper Nicki Minaj called New York Gov. Kathy Hochul an “evil woman” in a social media post on Wednesday and demanded she “forfeit her seat.”

Minaj went scorched earth on Hochul in an X post on Wednesday, saying she will face “God’s wrath.”

“Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them,” Minaj said. “Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance.”

Minaj later continued her attacks against Hochul in response to a video of the governor saying she wanted the world to open up to “Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is.”

“HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU NEED TO SEE & HEAR FROM THEM?!! HOW DARE YOU AS BLACK PEOPLE VOTE FOR THIS VILE WICKED CURSE OF A WOMAN?” Minaj posted. “HOW DARE YOU AS CHRISTIANS?! SHE STAYS SILENT ON HARM BEING CAUSED TO THE INNOCENT & THIS IS WHAT SHE THINKS OF YOUR CHILDREN!”

Minaj also endorsed Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York governor.

Hochul responded to Minaj’s attacks on Wednesday by saying the rapper should “get outside.”

“Maybe she oughta get outside and get offline a little more,” Hochul told reporters. “And stop going to Trump rallies, it’s kinda poisoning your mind.”

Minaj has increasingly upped her support for President Trump ever since she appeared at the Turning Point USA Americafest last year.

“Sometimes you just get tired of it, and then you realize, ‘Wait a minute, I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there,’” she said at the event.

“When you’ve had enough, you realize, ‘Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are,” she added.