Video: Democrat Senate Nominee Angie Nixon Rapped About Murder on Stage at FAMU Homecoming Hours Before Mass Shooting

Florida’s U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon (D) was videoed on a stage at Florida A&M’s homecoming rapping about murder just hours before at least 11 people were shot in a shooting near the school’s football stadium.

Breitbart News reported at least 12 people were injured — 11 shot and another person injured while trying to flee — when shots rang out about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Less than two days after the shooting, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old in connection with the incident. CNN pointed out the 15-year-old “faces 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.”

Video posted to X by EndWokeness shows Democrat Angie Nixon dancing and rapping on the school campus hours before the shooting, reciting words from Trick Daddy’s “Can’t Fuck With the South.”

Genius published lyrics to the song, which include the following lines:

Anybody wanna motherfucking die, come see I

Who me? T-double D nigga

That’s right that’s motherfucking me nigga (huh)

And got damn it if I said it, I motherfuckin meant it

If it was fully I motherfucking spit it, fuck whoever I offended

Hold on! Wait one motherfucking minute

Y’all ho’s y’all know how the game go

Fuck everyday never hit the same ho

From M-I-A that’s where I stay baby

Bout money and I don’t even play baby

If a nigga ever was to go broke, click click

Here is the video of Nixon:

Here are some more lyrics from “Can’t Fuck With The South”:

Okay my AK’s on full y’all

This one here on me dog

But the next time no cameras no TV dog

If you a real nigga just like me dog

And you like living just like me dog

You know when you rap niggas blow up and don’t show up

And that ain’t even me dog

FOX News noted that Nixon’s campaign is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.